Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

