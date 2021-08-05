Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.92. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,070,061 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 777,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.