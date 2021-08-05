JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to “Neutral”

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Mimecast stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

