JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

