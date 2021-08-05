Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s current price.

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 23.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 36.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 19.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

