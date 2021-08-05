Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 55,120 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 228.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

