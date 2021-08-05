Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,752 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

