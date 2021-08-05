AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gerdau by 670.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $688,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 1,132.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 693,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 637,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

