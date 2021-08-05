Captrust Financial Advisors Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AerCap were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

