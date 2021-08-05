Captrust Financial Advisors Has $58,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 47.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.