Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Purchases C$470,568.00 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Plus alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7509542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 93.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.