Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $596,400.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $593.47 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

