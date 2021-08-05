Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $839.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

