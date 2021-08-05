Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 14,653 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $715,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CG opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

