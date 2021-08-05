Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells $527,979.60 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

