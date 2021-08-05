Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,335,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 12,986,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

OTCMKTS GELYF opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Geely Automobile in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

