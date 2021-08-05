Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. Underlying Diagnostics sales were strong in the second quarter driven by improving routine diagnostic testing demand. Over the past year, Abbott has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, with the mass vaccination trend and steady decline in new cases, there has been a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales for the company over the past few months. The company in June lowered its 2021 financial guidance. The year-over-year improvements were robust in the second quarter.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

