SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $830.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

