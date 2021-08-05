Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

