Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Sells $3,045,365.11 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $3,045,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,389,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,891,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith A. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

