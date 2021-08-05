$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $14.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $54.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.83 million to $57.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.26 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,603.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

