Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

MOTS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

