Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells 7,838 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

