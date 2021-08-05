Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,078 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 287.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in US Ecology were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.