Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $12,245,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $261.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.