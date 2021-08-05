Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 153.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

