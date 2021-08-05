73,512 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $861 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.06. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

