AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -768.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

