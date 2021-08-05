AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares worth $236,421. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.