Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $150.06 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

