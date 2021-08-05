Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

