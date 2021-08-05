Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 439 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

