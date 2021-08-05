Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $466,000 Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.