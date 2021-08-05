Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,060 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $959.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.