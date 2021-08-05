Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $425,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Forrester Research worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $865.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.