Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

