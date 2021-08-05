Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $346.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

