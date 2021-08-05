Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Financial Survey

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diginex and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diginex presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.45%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diginex and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex $290,000.00 704.21 -$125.33 million ($2.51) -2.08 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.16 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.21% 1.23%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Diginex on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

