DA Davidson Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $36.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

