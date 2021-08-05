Cowen Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $58.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 378,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

