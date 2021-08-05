Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $420.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 545.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.59. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

