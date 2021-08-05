FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By William Blair

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

