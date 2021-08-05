Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
