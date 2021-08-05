Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

