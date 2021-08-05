Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

