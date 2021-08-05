Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 277.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.04% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

