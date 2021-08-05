Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $15,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

