Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,557 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 184.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $161.58 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $161.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.13.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

