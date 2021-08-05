Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Hold

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

INFI stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

