Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

