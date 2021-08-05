Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 9,850 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

